Florey

This is Florey, the machine which I'll be seeing every day at the Greenslopes Private Hospital for my radiation treatment.

Today, it's an afternoon appointment. Tomorrow and Friday, they're morning appointments.

Thankfully I get to have weekends off.
6th August 2025

Lynda Parker

Joan Robillard ace
Good luck
August 6th, 2025  
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
Hugs!
August 6th, 2025  
