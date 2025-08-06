Sign up
Previous
Photo 5693
Florey
This is Florey, the machine which I'll be seeing every day at the Greenslopes Private Hospital for my radiation treatment.
Today, it's an afternoon appointment. Tomorrow and Friday, they're morning appointments.
Thankfully I get to have weekends off.
6th August 2025
6th Aug 25
2
0
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
5693
photos
26
followers
39
following
1559% complete
View this month »
5686
5687
5688
5689
5690
5691
5692
5693
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
5th August 2025 4:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hospital
,
radiation_treatment
Joan Robillard
ace
Good luck
August 6th, 2025
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
Hugs!
August 6th, 2025
