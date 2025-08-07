Thursday Morning

This morning, radiation therapy was at 9.40am. So, it was an early start for me.



Dad took me, and it was the first time for him. So, I had to give him directions where to park, and show him where we were at Icon Oncology Radiation. It's a whole new world for him with this.

Today, I could request music! So I asked for ACDC! And they found some for me! Yay! It made the therapy go so much easier and faster.



Tomorrow's music selection? ACDC... 😁



Dad took me to a park afterwards, showing me some legal graffiti. Then, we had to get coffee into us... I hadn't had any this morning (caffeine isn't good for radiation therapy, so skipping that morning cup of joe is something I really missed). Anyway, we had our coffee and something I really shouldn't have eaten, and Dad dropped me home... we had French toast with maple syrup and strawberries... yeah very naughty with a lot of sugar. A no-no for me right now.