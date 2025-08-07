Previous
Thursday Morning by mozette
Photo 5694

Thursday Morning

This morning, radiation therapy was at 9.40am. So, it was an early start for me.

Dad took me, and it was the first time for him. So, I had to give him directions where to park, and show him where we were at Icon Oncology Radiation. It's a whole new world for him with this.
Today, I could request music! So I asked for ACDC! And they found some for me! Yay! It made the therapy go so much easier and faster.

Tomorrow's music selection? ACDC... 😁

Dad took me to a park afterwards, showing me some legal graffiti. Then, we had to get coffee into us... I hadn't had any this morning (caffeine isn't good for radiation therapy, so skipping that morning cup of joe is something I really missed). Anyway, we had our coffee and something I really shouldn't have eaten, and Dad dropped me home... we had French toast with maple syrup and strawberries... yeah very naughty with a lot of sugar. A no-no for me right now.
7th August 2025 7th Aug 25

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
1560% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact