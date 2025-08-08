Previous
Late Start by mozette
Photo 5695

Late Start

Today, I got a call from oncology asking if I could come in tonight at 6.55pm instead of 9.20am. They couldn't get the machine to work properly.

So, it's a late treatment today.

It started raining today.
8th August 2025 8th Aug 25

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
1560% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact