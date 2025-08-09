Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5696
On the Table
It's been so chilly and rainy lately I haven't had a chance to sit out the back to read. Queensland is usually so warm in winter, and in August. But this year, it's been very cold.
I don't mind, my winter crops have been successful, and I've been able to declutter and get my house into a better order than last year.
9th August 2025
9th Aug 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
5696
photos
26
followers
39
following
1560% complete
View this month »
5689
5690
5691
5692
5693
5694
5695
5696
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
8th August 2025 8:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
my_garden
,
my_place
,
let's_get_organised
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close