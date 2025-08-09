Previous
On the Table by mozette
Photo 5696

On the Table

It's been so chilly and rainy lately I haven't had a chance to sit out the back to read. Queensland is usually so warm in winter, and in August. But this year, it's been very cold.

I don't mind, my winter crops have been successful, and I've been able to declutter and get my house into a better order than last year.
9th August 2025 9th Aug 25

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
