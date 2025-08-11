Previous
Waiting by mozette
Waiting

Yesterday, I minded Frankie at my folks place. I forgot how cold their house got at Logan Reserve.

But Frankie did his own thing with his best friend the sun 🌞

By around 3.30pm, I really had nothing to do, and my arm was hurting. So, Frankie started the waiting game at the front door.
