Photo 5698
Waiting
Yesterday, I minded Frankie at my folks place. I forgot how cold their house got at Logan Reserve.
But Frankie did his own thing with his best friend the sun 🌞
By around 3.30pm, I really had nothing to do, and my arm was hurting. So, Frankie started the waiting game at the front door.
11th August 2025
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
10th August 2025 4:16pm
Tags
waiting
frankie
