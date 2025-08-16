Previous
Hotrod Chevvy by mozette
Hotrod Chevvy

My friend, Kerry and I, were walking out from Cafe 63 at Underwood when we came upon this beautiful vehicle!

We took a fee photos!
16th August 2025

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
