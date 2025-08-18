Huge Needles

On Saturday, my friend Kerry, and I went to Bunnings to collect some gardening stuff I had planned for the garden.



Along with some garden soil and a new oregano, and metal edging I bought a piece of dowel.



I had plans for the dowel. Yesterday, I went to my folks place to get it cut into 2, one end of each tapered, and something on the ends... and hey! My own knitting needles to make a massive blanket!