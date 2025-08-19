Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5706
Rock Drop
I found this rock and another one, at Underwood, near where I live on Saturday.
Today, I dropped both of them at Greenslopes Private Hospital. The first was outside the hospital, this one at oncology.
19th August 2025
19th Aug 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
5706
photos
26
followers
39
following
1563% complete
View this month »
5699
5700
5701
5702
5703
5704
5705
5706
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
19th August 2025 1:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rocks
,
painted_rocks
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close