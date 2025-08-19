Previous
Rock Drop by mozette
I found this rock and another one, at Underwood, near where I live on Saturday.

Today, I dropped both of them at Greenslopes Private Hospital. The first was outside the hospital, this one at oncology.
Lynda Parker

@mozette
