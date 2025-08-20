Previous
A Splash of Colour by mozette
A Splash of Colour

It's begun raining again here in Brisbane, and down the eastern seaboard of Australia. This means cold days ahead, just when I don't want to leave the house.

Yesterday, Mum and I were at Cafe 63 at Springwood, and I spotted a colourful bird eating scraps off a plate. What a lovely brightness in dull surroundings.
Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
