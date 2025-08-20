Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5707
A Splash of Colour
It's begun raining again here in Brisbane, and down the eastern seaboard of Australia. This means cold days ahead, just when I don't want to leave the house.
Yesterday, Mum and I were at Cafe 63 at Springwood, and I spotted a colourful bird eating scraps off a plate. What a lovely brightness in dull surroundings.
20th August 2025
20th Aug 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
5707
photos
26
followers
39
following
1563% complete
View this month »
5700
5701
5702
5703
5704
5705
5706
5707
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
19th August 2025 3:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
cafe
,
out_and_about
,
radiation_treatment
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close