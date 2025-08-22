Sign up
Bell Ring!
Today was my last radiation treatment session. It's been a long three weeks. It's still not over, next week it will keep on "cooking" to kill the cancer cells.
22nd August 2025
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
Tags
me
,
bell
,
cancer
,
skin_cancer
Aimee Ann
A great milestone!
August 22nd, 2025
