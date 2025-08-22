Previous
Bell Ring! by mozette
Photo 5709

Bell Ring!

Today was my last radiation treatment session. It's been a long three weeks. It's still not over, next week it will keep on "cooking" to kill the cancer cells.
22nd August 2025 22nd Aug 25

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
1564% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Aimee Ann
A great milestone!
August 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact