Previous
Photo 5713
Collection
I can't wait to listen to my collection again. But I'm so tired I'm just listening to the radio right now.
Today, I put out the bin, checked on the backyard and wrote a letter to my American penpal. And that's it. Now, I'm sitting in my living room with the radio going.
26th August 2025
26th Aug 25
2
0
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
Marj
ace
You have a nice collection.
August 26th, 2025
Lynda Parker
ace
@sewfree
I'll get back to doing everything again. It'll take time.
August 26th, 2025
