Previous
Same Flower... by mozette
Photo 5715

Same Flower...

... but in the shade.

What a totally different colour it is!

But that's the beauty if mother nature, isn't it?
28th August 2025 28th Aug 25

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
1565% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact