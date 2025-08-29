Litte Dragon

Mum went to Boonah last weekend with a group of friends she has lunch with once a month. It was a special occasion: 20 years of getting together with them.



Well, Mum bought some special things for me - she didn't have to, but she did.



She bought me a jar of strawberry and lavender jam, a tiny jewellery box, and this lovely 3D printed dragon. He's adorable, and his wings move! Mum did try to find a purple one, but there weren't any.