Photo 5716
Litte Dragon
Mum went to Boonah last weekend with a group of friends she has lunch with once a month. It was a special occasion: 20 years of getting together with them.
Well, Mum bought some special things for me - she didn't have to, but she did.
She bought me a jar of strawberry and lavender jam, a tiny jewellery box, and this lovely 3D printed dragon. He's adorable, and his wings move! Mum did try to find a purple one, but there weren't any.
29th August 2025
29th Aug 25
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
28th August 2025 4:36pm
Tags
3d
,
dragon
,
collection
