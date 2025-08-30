Previous
A Cold Day by mozette
Photo 5717

A Cold Day

It's been a chilly day here in Brisbane. And with the gusty winds, laundry dried by 2pm. But by 4pm, it was time to close up the house and put Frankie's jacket back on him.

Yes, southern Australia is being copped by a freezing cold front again. There's a huge dumping of snow in Perisher, Orange, and it's now 5°C at 6pm at night in Glen Innis.
Lynda Parker

Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
Joan Robillard ace
Sweet
August 30th, 2025  
