Geraniums Are In by mozette
Geraniums Are In

Today, the front garden is starting to pull together.

Yesterday I planted the geranium cuttings, and watered them in. They're looking good so far.

Today, a friend, Anna, took me out to Cafe 63 at Underwood for coffee. We were there for about an hour when a very old friend of mine showed up at my table with a hopeful look at her face: Helen Lukasewicz! I hadn't seen her in about 15 years! And over time I have been trying to contact her, but received silence from her and her family.
It was so wonderful to see her! And she was working at the cafe in the kitchen. I was so happy I hugged her! She was so happy to see me too.
