Previous
Photo 5723
Little Dreamer
I found this little guy at Bunnings. I loved him straight away.
He's got buddies I'm going to collect.
5th September 2025
5th Sep 25
0
0
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
5723
photos
25
followers
39
following
1567% complete
View this month »
5716
5717
5718
5719
5720
5721
5722
5723
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
4th September 2025 3:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dragon
,
statues
,
my_garden
