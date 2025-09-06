Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5724
Open Day
One of my neighbour's houses is being sold by their real estate. I asked one of the interested parties what was the asking price, they said there was none, they were to make an offer.
So, it looks like housing commission is desperate to get rid of it to an owner/occupier.
6th September 2025
6th Sep 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
5724
photos
25
followers
39
following
1568% complete
View this month »
5717
5718
5719
5720
5721
5722
5723
5724
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
6th September 2025 9:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
unit_complex
,
my_place
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close