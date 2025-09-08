Previous
23 Years In Unit 32 by mozette
23 Years In Unit 32

How weird is this? I've lived in the same place for this long.

I started with no furniture, and have a home filled with warmth and character now.
8th September 2025 8th Sep 25

Lynda Parker

Marj ace
Thought-provoking image.
September 8th, 2025  
Lynda Parker ace
@sewfree it's funny, though, a lot of people in this unit complex have had the same furniture over the years, never changing it, upgrading it... but I did, until I was comfortable with what I have.
September 8th, 2025  
