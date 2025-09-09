Previous
Research by mozette
I'm looking at writing a new book in November for Nanowrimo (National Novel Writing Month), and this year, I'm hoping to write about the 23 years of living in this townhouse complex.

The ups and downs, strange things and weird people that called this place home... it will be in a fictionalised book about the goings on of the unit complex.

Some of it you wouldn't believe!
9th September 2025

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
