Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5727
Research
I'm looking at writing a new book in November for Nanowrimo (National Novel Writing Month), and this year, I'm hoping to write about the 23 years of living in this townhouse complex.
The ups and downs, strange things and weird people that called this place home... it will be in a fictionalised book about the goings on of the unit complex.
Some of it you wouldn't believe!
9th September 2025
9th Sep 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
5727
photos
25
followers
39
following
1569% complete
View this month »
5720
5721
5722
5723
5724
5725
5726
5727
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
8th September 2025 5:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
journal
,
diary
,
my_place
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close