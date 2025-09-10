Shopping Day!

Today, I went shopping, and for the first time in six weeks I took the car! First though, I had to check the tyres - as they were a little low - but after that, I was good to go.



I've been home a couple of hours and I'm exhausted! But I'm so chuffed I got out there.



My arm does hurt though. I'm thankful the girl at the checkout packed my groceries light. She knew I'd have problems with carrying them.