Shopping Day! by mozette
Shopping Day!

Today, I went shopping, and for the first time in six weeks I took the car! First though, I had to check the tyres - as they were a little low - but after that, I was good to go.

I've been home a couple of hours and I'm exhausted! But I'm so chuffed I got out there.

My arm does hurt though. I'm thankful the girl at the checkout packed my groceries light. She knew I'd have problems with carrying them.
10th September 2025 10th Sep 25

Lynda Parker

