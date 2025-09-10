Sign up
Photo 5728
Shopping Day!
Today, I went shopping, and for the first time in six weeks I took the car! First though, I had to check the tyres - as they were a little low - but after that, I was good to go.
I've been home a couple of hours and I'm exhausted! But I'm so chuffed I got out there.
My arm does hurt though. I'm thankful the girl at the checkout packed my groceries light. She knew I'd have problems with carrying them.
10th September 2025
10th Sep 25
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
5728
photos
25
followers
39
following
1569% complete
View this month »
5721
5722
5723
5724
5725
5726
5727
5728
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
7th September 2025 9:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
baby
,
out_and_about
,
silva
,
my_car
