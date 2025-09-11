Previous
Brother 215 by mozette
Photo 5729

Brother 215

I found this beautiful typewriter at my workplace. It comes with a cover, and us worth the money!

It works too!
11th September 2025 11th Sep 25

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
1569% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact