Finished! by mozette
Photo 5731

Finished!

At long last, my front garden is complete!

It doesn't look much now, but give it time, and the plants will work out.

I put the two pots in really early this morning. And the smaller one will really take off because it will get more sun than the other.
13th September 2025 13th Sep 25

Photo Details

