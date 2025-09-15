Previous
In the Spring by mozette
In the Spring

My garden in the spring sunshine.

It's so lovely here in Queensland right now. I'm spending time watering my gardens in the early morning, and enjoying their beautiful flowers from the shade of my awning.
15th September 2025 15th Sep 25

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
