Artwork by mozette
Photo 5734

Artwork

One of my friends bought a piece of artwork on the Logan Artists Association members day.

Anna saw how beautiful it is, and thought it was meant to be for me. I offered to buy it from her, but she refused. So, today, she brought it to art group for me. Isn't it beautiful?
16th September 2025 16th Sep 25

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
Photo Details

Marj ace
Lovely !
September 16th, 2025  
