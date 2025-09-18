Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5736
Her First Live Tattoo
My niece, Riley, has begun her apprenticeship as a tattoo artist. After working on fake skin at London Inks at Moreyfield here in Brisbane, she's done her first live one on her Dad.
I'm so proud of her for following her dreams!
18th September 2025
18th Sep 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
5736
photos
25
followers
40
following
1571% complete
View this month »
5729
5730
5731
5732
5733
5734
5735
5736
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
brother
,
tattoo
,
niece
,
riley
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close