Her First Live Tattoo by mozette
Her First Live Tattoo

My niece, Riley, has begun her apprenticeship as a tattoo artist. After working on fake skin at London Inks at Moreyfield here in Brisbane, she's done her first live one on her Dad.

I'm so proud of her for following her dreams!
18th September 2025 18th Sep 25

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
