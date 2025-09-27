Previous
Decluttering by mozette
Photo 5745

Decluttering

Today, I helped Mum declutter her fabrics. We found a lot that would make beautiful skirts for summer and winter for me... and plenty to donate.

And a few that she had misplaced for my brother and his daughter.
