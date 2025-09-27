Sign up
Previous
Photo 5745
Decluttering
Today, I helped Mum declutter her fabrics. We found a lot that would make beautiful skirts for summer and winter for me... and plenty to donate.
And a few that she had misplaced for my brother and his daughter.
27th September 2025
27th Sep 25
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
Tags
decluttering
