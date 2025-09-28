Sign up
Photo 5746
Hobbits Fingers
I did a cutting of my Hobbits Fingers plant, and now it's sitting out the front here next to my front door.
Because it'll be in the sun, the tips are going to turn red. Very cool.
28th September 2025
28th Sep 25
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
365
SM-A505YN
28th September 2025 7:41am
Tags
succulent
my_garden
my_place
