Hobbits Fingers by mozette
Photo 5746

Hobbits Fingers

I did a cutting of my Hobbits Fingers plant, and now it's sitting out the front here next to my front door.

Because it'll be in the sun, the tips are going to turn red. Very cool.
28th September 2025 28th Sep 25

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
