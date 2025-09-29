Goodbye Pool

Today, at about 7.30am, I saw the construction guys show up and begin to dismantle the pool which has been a part of this complex since its opening in 1989.



I moved in in 2002, and it was the social gathering arena for the residents here. Pool parties, barbecues and late afternoon swims were the big things that attracted people to buying and renting here.

The body corporate has decided to remove the pool because it's an insurance problem now. It's not the residents vandalising it, the people coming in from outside late at night doing it.



What is this world coming to, if a unit complex can't provide a nice swimming pool for its residents?