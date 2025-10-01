Previous
Springtime by mozette
Springtime

It's nice and hot during the day here, the frangipanni trees are bursting into leaf, and I've had a few plants die on me this year - which I was expecting - but that's the way of mother nature.

Spring is the the nature of rebirth after the hibernation of winter.
1st October 2025 1st Oct 25

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
