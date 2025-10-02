Sign up
Previous
Photo 5750
Hydrangea Strikes
I've struck two hydrangeas for family members this Christmas.
They need to go into nice pots now, so they can be given at the right time.
2nd October 2025
2nd Oct 25
0
0
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening.
5743
5744
5745
5746
5747
5748
5749
5750
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
30th September 2025 11:51am
Exif
View Info
Tags
hydrangea
,
my_garden
