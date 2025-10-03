Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 5751
Retro Prints
I've been catching up with my house over the past week. And yesterday I got in and put away clothes, cleaned the kitchen table and put it these prints from 1988.
They are from World Expo 88 and I love them. They're a bit of a collector's item as I can only find 'The Storey Bridge' one online, but not the others.
3rd October 2025
3rd Oct 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
5752
photos
25
followers
40
following
1575% complete
View this month »
5745
5746
5747
5748
5749
5750
5751
5752
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
2nd October 2025 5:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
artwork
,
prints
,
my_place
,
world_expo
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
October 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close