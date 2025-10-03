Previous
Retro Prints by mozette
Photo 5751

Retro Prints

I've been catching up with my house over the past week. And yesterday I got in and put away clothes, cleaned the kitchen table and put it these prints from 1988.

They are from World Expo 88 and I love them. They're a bit of a collector's item as I can only find 'The Storey Bridge' one online, but not the others.
Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
October 3rd, 2025  
