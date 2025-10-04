Previous
Me But Not by mozette
Me But Not

Seven years and there's a whole new me, scientifically.

The first one is from seven years ago... the other? From early this year around the same time of year the other photo was taken.

Have I changed? Mentally, yes. Physically, I know I have.
4th October 2025 4th Oct 25

Lynda Parker

Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
