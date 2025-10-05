Previous
Birthday Lunch by mozette
Birthday Lunch

Today is my birthday! My family got together for lunch at Cafe 63 Springwood. The only person I missed was my niece who I had wanted invited but she wasn't told about it.

Anyway, she did call me this afternoon.

It was a hot day, and the water dragons were out in force.
Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
