Previous
Moved by mozette
Photo 5755

Moved

My hydrangea isn't looking great.
So I moved it this morning.

Now it's in the shade in the morning and sun in the afternoon, it'll get better.
7th October 2025 7th Oct 25

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
1576% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact