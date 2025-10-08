Sign up
Photo 5756
New Growth
My front garden is a success. The jade by the door has new growth, and this is telling me the plant is happy.
8th October 2025
8th Oct 25
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening.
Tags
jade
,
plants
,
my_place
