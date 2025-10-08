Previous
New Growth by mozette
Photo 5756

New Growth

My front garden is a success. The jade by the door has new growth, and this is telling me the plant is happy.
8th October 2025 8th Oct 25

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
1576% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact