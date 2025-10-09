Previous
Two Months by mozette
Two Months

This garden took twice as long as it normally would if I hadn't been battling skin cancer this year.

Today's Frog is to stay out of the sun... it's actually going to be this way for the next year.

I have that look on my face because the matt under my feet was burning them.
