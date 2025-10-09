Sign up
Previous
Photo 5757
Two Months
This garden took twice as long as it normally would if I hadn't been battling skin cancer this year.
Today's Frog is to stay out of the sun... it's actually going to be this way for the next year.
I have that look on my face because the matt under my feet was burning them.
9th October 2025
9th Oct 25
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
Tags
my_garden
,
my_place
,
fiveplustwo-todaysfrog
