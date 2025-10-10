Previous
Great Score
Great Score

I went opshopping at Lifeline Underwood Superstore today, where my manager asked when she'd could expect me back.

I said next month... which delighted her.

Then, I bought some shorts and skirts for summer with shoes. And found this awesome Starbucks mug behind the counter!
Lynda Parker

Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
