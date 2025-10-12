Spring Growth

Previous
In my veggies and flowers, my garden is growing so well, even though I've been late in the Winter Maintenance Plan this year.

I'm proud of what I've accomplished in three months in the early Spring, even without the usual energy I have through the Winter months.

Theres:

Capsicum, ping-pong tomatoes, beans, sweet potatoes, climbing spinach, rosemary, thyme, basil, and parsley and mint.
