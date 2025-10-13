Sign up
Previous
Photo 5761
From This To That
My front garden has been laying dormant since 2015, two years after I worked hard on it and spent over $300 on it and had neighbours swoop in and start picking at it.
This year, I didn't need to spend a lot of money on it because I had the plants for what I had envisioned for it. And so far, nobody has gone near it.
13th October 2025
13th Oct 25
0
0
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
5761
Tags
my_garden
,
my_place
