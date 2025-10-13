Previous
From This To That by mozette
From This To That

My front garden has been laying dormant since 2015, two years after I worked hard on it and spent over $300 on it and had neighbours swoop in and start picking at it.

This year, I didn't need to spend a lot of money on it because I had the plants for what I had envisioned for it. And so far, nobody has gone near it.
