Social Art Group

Today, I was up at sparrowfart to get away by 7.30a.m to get to my art group by 8am.

Once there, I had a few surprises, from being told I had to squeeze onto half a table (after all, the main lady of our group can with her 4 brushes and tiny basket of paints), and then when nobody showed, I thought to spread out a bit (it was only another foot, not even that!), and the ladies told me that I had to 'bring something smaller' to do... this is my smallest piece. Yet, there were people with bigger pieces than mine who brought about the same amount of art gear, and nobody said anything.

For my first session back, I'm wondering if I have made a mistake joining back in. 🤔
14th October 2025 14th Oct 25

Lynda Parker

