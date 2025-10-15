Making Rainbows

I'm washing down my house here yesterday. My neighbour (whose house is behind that large garden I'm next to), grows bamboo, which I'm allergic to. I break out in hives, can't breathe and my eyes get itchy.



So, when my neighbour's carer cuts it, I have to cover my outdoor furniture and wash the house down as much as I can when I get home.



Oh, they never tell me when they've finished the job. I have to check this camera on my building to see if they are.



Are they horrible for keeping a garden I'm allergic to? Yes. Are they horrible for not letting me know when they finish work? Even more so.



I just wish they'd change the plants.



But this is me every few months. All covered up, hosing my house off.