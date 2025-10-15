Previous
Making Rainbows by mozette
Making Rainbows

I'm washing down my house here yesterday. My neighbour (whose house is behind that large garden I'm next to), grows bamboo, which I'm allergic to. I break out in hives, can't breathe and my eyes get itchy.

So, when my neighbour's carer cuts it, I have to cover my outdoor furniture and wash the house down as much as I can when I get home.

Oh, they never tell me when they've finished the job. I have to check this camera on my building to see if they are.

Are they horrible for keeping a garden I'm allergic to? Yes. Are they horrible for not letting me know when they finish work? Even more so.

I just wish they'd change the plants.

But this is me every few months. All covered up, hosing my house off.
ace
@mozette
