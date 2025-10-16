Previous
Dumped by mozette
Photo 5764

Dumped

This morning, I was on my way out when I found this bike dumped at our unit complex.

It was rusted, tyres flat, and it looked like it had seen better days.

So, I took it out to the footpath and put it against the phone pole and went on my way.

I was out for a little more than an hour running errands. When I came home, it was gone!
Lynda Parker

Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
Photo Details

