Previous
New lights by mozette
Photo 5765

New lights

I bought new lights from Bunnings yesterday - just 100 - but they look beautiful!

I'll get more in the coming weeks to get more light into the backyard. I'm looking at not putting them all over the plants, so I'll get some edging and put them on those to light up my garden.
17th October 2025 17th Oct 25

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
1579% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact