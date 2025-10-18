Sign up
Photo 5766
A Lovely Set
I bought these beautiful mugs from Lifeline at Springwood where I used to work. They were too nice to split up, and nobody wanted the whole set.
So, I bought them.
18th October 2025
18th Oct 25
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
Tags
set
,
mugs
,
charity_store
