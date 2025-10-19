Previous
The Gathering Storm by mozette
Photo 5767

The Gathering Storm

Yesterday afternoon, we were warned of a huge storm to hit Brisbane. Logan City got the edge of it.

But, the clouds did look angry!

This is from my backyard just as it was starting to spit rain.
19th October 2025 19th Oct 25

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
1580% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Hope it didn't cause any damage. We had a storm a couple of nights ago, but it was very short lived.
October 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact