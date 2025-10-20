Sign up
Photo 5768
Sold!
This is what an unimpressive townhouse goes for in my unit complex!
The backyard has no plants, the inside was renovated only just enough to have people live there. And it sold for $500K.
Yep, it's expensive here in a townhouse complex. This one is across from mine.
20th October 2025
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
20th October 2025 7:44am
Tags
houses
,
expensive
,
prices
