Sold! by mozette
Photo 5768

Sold!

This is what an unimpressive townhouse goes for in my unit complex!

The backyard has no plants, the inside was renovated only just enough to have people live there. And it sold for $500K.

Yep, it's expensive here in a townhouse complex. This one is across from mine.
20th October 2025

Lynda Parker

