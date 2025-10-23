Previous
I live in Logan City, Brisbane here in Australia. We have some great walking paths around the place, with directions, distances of how far places are, street names.

This is a real street name as well. I've lived on Cinderella Drive ever since I was born, and whenever I've travelled people never believe me that this was my street.
