Photo 5772
Vintage Matchbox
At Mum and Dad's yesterday I found this cool 1970 die-cast Kombi.
Very cool!
24th October 2025
24th Oct 25
1
0
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening.
Tags
matchbox
Lesley
ace
How wonderful this is
October 24th, 2025
