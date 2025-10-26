Previous
Yesterday by mozette
Photo 5774

Yesterday

At 9am yesterday, I started my monthly Detox Day. I got in and did some serious cleaning up.

Excess wrapping paper was put away.
Shoes, books, and transcribed diaries were put away.
A donation box was put in the car.
The vinyl my brother gave me for my birthday was added to the collection.
Kitchen towels, napkins and clothes put away.
Toilet paper distributed around to the two toilets.
The two terrariums upstairs got nee plants.
The wilted tomato was pulled out - as the heat had killed it.
And then, I checked on my neighbour's little dog.

All done by lunchtime. So, I read a bit and made the bed, dusted upstairs and did some typing on the computer - but avoided the internet all afternoon.
26th October 2025 26th Oct 25

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
1581% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Good collage. Looks like some serious cleaning out.
October 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact