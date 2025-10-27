Sunday Storms

Yesterday, we had a hot day, then, a huge line of storms came through and gave us the much-needed rain we needed.



There were winds, golfball sized hail and trees down over power lines! We even saw a house that was under renovation had been pushed off its stumps, and now it's an insurance company that has to look into it.



I found a honey bee taking shelter on my back screen door during the storm. After she dried off, she flew away.



Today, there's a big clean up. Power is still out across the region of South East Queensland, and Toowoomba was flooded! We've got rain yo look forward to on Wednesday.



Today, it's getting to over 40°C! For October, that's unusual! So, I've got the air-conditioning on at 8am.